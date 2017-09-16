KRQE Helicopter Crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a fatal helicopter crash in New Mexico. It’s all but certain that it’s our news helicopter and our pilot and friend Bob Martin.

The crash occurred north of Carrizozo in rugged terrain just after 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

While the pilot has not been officially identified, evidence found at the crash scene suggests it is our own Bob Martin.

The crash location is also very close to the last known coordinates of Sky News.

Here at KRQE we all had great respect for Bob and cherished his friendship.

Our thoughts are with Bob’s family.