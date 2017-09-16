Hundreds gather to say goodbye to former Sen. Pete Domenici

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tune of take me out to the ballgame along with the sights of peanuts and cracker jacks. It was a home team ovation for the family of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici.

It was a fitting sendoff for a beloved servant of the people of New Mexico and the country, who died earlier this week.

“As much as my father loved baseball. It was his passion, and in a way it was an analogy for his life. To always strive to be the best, to be competitive, to enjoy the game and the teamwork,” said daughter Lisa Domenici.

The former Republican U.S. Senator – and standout baseball pitcher’s – celebration of life welcomed the biggest names in New Mexico to pay their respects to the senator’s family.

“We will never be able to thank you enough for sharing this amazing human being with the rest of New Mexico and the rest of the country,” said Governor Susana Martinez.

Others reflected on his influence in their service.

“I wanted to be a public servant after watching Pete Domenici. He was an example, he was our example, he was a great example, and he was a model public servant,” said Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry.

Many wiped away tears at the legacy he leaves behind, which includes bi-partisan efforts to balance the federal budget and bring jobs to the state.

His children remembered their father’s impact with all he did.

“My dad said to take that compassion and try to make big big change. To change things for the better for large swaps of our population,” said daughter Nella Domenici.

The former senator’s family is grateful to the people he served for over 30 years.

“We want to thank New Mexicans for supporting him, helping him and letting him live the life he wanted to live,” said his son Pete Domenici Jr.