Hundreds gather to remember Senator Pete Domenici

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds came together Saturday to remember Pete Domenici.

The former U.S. Republican Senator died at the age of 85 Wednesday of this week.

Saturday afternoon, the public along with Domenici’s family, Governor Martinez and Mayor Berry gathered at Isotopes Park for a Celebration of Life.

Domenici was a standout baseball pitcher for UNM who later played for the Albuquerque Dukes before teaching math and science to junior-high students.

Domenici left a 36-year legacy in the US Senate and was known for reaching out across the aisle to balance the federal budget and bring federal money and jobs to our state.

