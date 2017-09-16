Football Friday Night Week 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -The Sandia Matadors experienced defeat for the first time this season. The Atrisco Heritage Jaguars put the blemish on the Matadors record. Jared Chester got a chance to watch the Stormcoming at Cleveland and he witnessed lighting striking the Centennial Hawks’ season. The Hobbs Eagles continue to soar and put points on the board.

The Clovis Wildcats are putting teams on notice that they will be a force in Class 6A. The Los Lunas Tigers go to Roswell for a thriller. Highlights from the sky in Carlsbad as the Cavemen take out the Cibola Cougars under the watchful eye of Pilot/Reporter Bob Martin.

In this block of the Football Friday Night show we start with a look at the Power Poll. Rio Rancho remains at the top while La Cueva, and Manzano follow. Van then takes the highlights up north as Miyamura takes out Capital, but Capital wins in this weeks Spirit Stick voting. Jared Chester is then back with a look at what was, in the NM Ford Dealers Thursday Night Rewind. Then Van has a look at the very tough Fighting Pintos and Santa Fe High School.

In the final block of the show Van starts things off with the Utility Block Company Block of the week. Van then takes us back to the UFO City as NMMI took on Santa Rosa, and then its off to 8-Man football. That does it for this week’s edition of the Football Show. We will see you next week!