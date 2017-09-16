Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A nice start to the weekend is ahead for New Mexico. Most of the state will enjoy partly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures for mid-September. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the north with the lower 80s in central New Mexico. The Southeast Plains, however, will once again feel the heat with temperatures reaching the 90s today.

There is limited moisture in place today, but a few spots in southern New Mexico could see some showers and storms today. Rain chances ramp up a bit across the Eastern Plains on Sunday as a cold front starts to work into the east. Shower chances will continue for Monday before much drier air works in for the middle of the week. This is when the wind will also kick-up.