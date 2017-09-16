BioPark Zoo celebrates elephants, rhinos, hippos

By Published:
Albuquerque Zoo building front
Albuquerque Zoo building front (Carey Olson KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday went to the Pachyderms at the BioPark Zoo.

Pachyderms include elephants, rhinos and hippos.

The event featured many hands-on stations teaching people about the history and diet of some of the BioPark’s largest animals.

Zookeepers were also on-hand for live demonstrations, telling people how they can do their part.

They posted some of their advice for the BioPark’s Facebook page. 

The Zoo has a list of items you can buy for the Pachyderms on Amazon, including supplies for enrichment and supplies keep them cool in the heat.

