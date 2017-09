ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot of hot air Saturday morning at the White Sands National Monument.

People gathered in the sand and watched balloonists fire up the colorful balloons for a fun-filled festival.

While they weren’t able to get off the ground, people got to learn about how they work.

Balloonists say it was about safety first.

If you missed the day’s festivities, you can still see the balloons at the Balloon Fiesta starting October 7.