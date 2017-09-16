APD and AFD non-emergency numbers temporarily down

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The non-emergency numbers for the Albuquerque Police and Albuquerque Fire Department are currently not functioning.

Century Link is on site working on the issue which appears to be a problem with phone lines to the 911 center and not the APD or AFD 911 equipment.

If you have a life-threatening or in progress emergency please call 911. If a non-emergency response it needed, please wait to call until the phone lines are functioning again.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available

