Young boy granted wish to mow White House lawn

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – A young boy who wrote to President Trump offering to cut the grass at the White House will have his wish granted.

The letter read, “Dear Mr. President, it would be my honor to mow the White House lawn for some weekend for you. Even though I am only 10, I’d like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for.”

The White House says that 11-year-old Frank will help mow the lawn at the Rose Garden.

In the letter, Frank says he started his own business mowing neighbor’s laws in Falls Church Virginia.

He offered to cut the grass and run a Weed Whacker at the White House for Free.