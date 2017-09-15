Women-only bike camp changing the landscape of traditionally male-dominated sport

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) — The rousing Trek Dirt Series is inspiring women – and women only – to accept exhilarating challenges in the beautiful setting of Angel Fire.

Since it’s inception in 2001, the Trek Dirt Series has grown to deliver 20 camps annually that have inspired women to great heights throughout Western Canada and the US. This year, the popular mountain biking camp is gearing up for a new stop in Angel Fire, New Mexico. The all-female weekend riding camp will take place on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.

With focused coaches, professional programming, an exquisite natural setting and a supportive environment for riders of all levels, the Trek Dirt Series fosters learning, a sense of community and a ton of fun!

Trek Dirt Series camps include full days of professional on-bike instruction, demo equipment from industry leaders, lunches and energy bars, evening sessions with maintenance clinics, snacks and drinks, and an impressive array of prizes from sponsors.

The price is $385 for the two-day camp. There are special discounts on lodging and bike rentals available through Angel Fire Resort, and all riders must register in advance.

To register or for more information, visit the Dirt Series website.