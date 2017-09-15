US Fish and Wildlife kills endangered Mexican gray wolf

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) The US Fish and Wildlife service killed one of the animals they are tasked with protecting, a Mexican gray wolf.

According to the New Mexican, the Arizona Department of Game and Fish said in a monthly report they killed a female wolf that was part of the Diamond Pack.

They say it is because the wolf and her pack were responsible for eight livestock deaths since January. A spokesperson calls this number “excessive.”

Wolf advocates are calling the action extreme.

It comes after a plan was approved by the New Mexico State Game Commission for wolf recovery, something that is controversial with farmers because of attacks on livestock.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s