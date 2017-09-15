US Fish and Wildlife kills endangered Mexican gray wolf

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) The US Fish and Wildlife service killed one of the animals they are tasked with protecting, a Mexican gray wolf.

According to the New Mexican, the Arizona Department of Game and Fish said in a monthly report they killed a female wolf that was part of the Diamond Pack.

They say it is because the wolf and her pack were responsible for eight livestock deaths since January. A spokesperson calls this number “excessive.”

Wolf advocates are calling the action extreme.

It comes after a plan was approved by the New Mexico State Game Commission for wolf recovery, something that is controversial with farmers because of attacks on livestock.