UnityBPO creates website to provide relief to Harvey victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UnityBPO, a provider of healthcare IT services, announced the design and deployment of a web-based application they created in partnership with NeedServe to help provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Users are able to post a need, serve a need or give a donation to those impacted by the hurricane.

“When we were approached to partner with NeedServ, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Rodger Jones, VP of Technology Strategy and Solutions. “UnityBPO’s vision is to create a better life every day. This was a great way for us to do this and we were excited to mobilize our teams and use their unique skill sets to help those in need.”

The application gives NeedServ the ability to match the skills and availability of volunteers to specific needs of people and families who have flood damage, need food and water or need some other sort of assistance as a result of this disaster.

“The application is a platform for NeedServ to meet the needs of those impacted by any tragedy or disaster,” Michael Phillips, Founder of NeedServ said. “Its reach is greater than Hurricane Harvey.”

To sign up as a volunteer or to donate money, click here.