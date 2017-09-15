Takumi Japanese festival offers rich cultural experience and popular Japanese hot dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The annual Japanese Festival is gearing up this weekend for a fun and educational cultural experience.

The New Mexico Japanese American Citizens League (NMJACL) is holding its annual Aki Matsuri (fall festival) on Sunday, September 17 at the National Hispanic Culture Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Mexico artists will showcase their Japanese style of art in honor of this year’s theme: “Takumi: The Way of Japanese Craftsmanship.”

There will be traditional music and dance performances, Martial Arts displays, bonsai, Sake and Japanese beer samples, traditional cuisine, and the very popular “Japanese Hotdog.” Admission is $5.

To learn more about the Festival, visit the NMJACL website.