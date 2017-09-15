State Police officer makes 100th DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A State Police officer has reached a milestone when it comes to putting drunk drivers behind bars.

State Police say last Friday, Officer Toby LaFave made his 100th DWI arrest. Officer LaFave has been with the New Mexico State Police for six years.

During that time, he’s been named Office of the Year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, twice.

LaFave was also named State Police Officer of the Year in 2012, and you might recognize him from the ENDWI billboards.

State Police Chief Pete Kassetas says LaFave should be applauded for his commitment to keeping the roads safe from drunk drivers.