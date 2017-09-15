Investigators say stabbing at Durango homeless camp was self defense

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango man stabbed another at a homeless camp. Investigators say it was self-defense.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office tells the Durango Herald it happened Wednesday afternoon at a homeless camp behind the Durango Tech Center.

They say Michael Cooper and Adam Newbry began arguing over a makeshift barbecue pit.

That is when Cooper hit Newbry with a training sword that had tape on the end.

They say Newbry reacted, stabbing Cooper in the chest with a knife.

Deputies say as of yesterday, Cooper was in fair condition.

Investigators believe Newbry defended himself from attack.

No charges have been filed.