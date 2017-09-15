Investigators say stabbing at Durango homeless camp was self defense

By Published: Updated:
homeless camp

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango man stabbed another at a homeless camp. Investigators say it was self-defense.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office tells the Durango Herald it happened Wednesday afternoon at a homeless camp behind the Durango Tech Center.

They say Michael Cooper and Adam Newbry began arguing over a makeshift barbecue pit.

That is when Cooper hit Newbry with a training sword that had tape on the end.

They say Newbry reacted, stabbing Cooper in the chest with a knife.

Deputies say as of yesterday, Cooper was in fair condition.

Investigators believe Newbry defended himself from attack.

No charges have been filed.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s