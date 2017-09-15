September 15th Morning Rush: Police search for suspect in fatal Texas, Zuni shooting

1. Police are actively searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque. Thursday night, police were called to the 200 block of Texas southeast, where they say they found 41-year-old David Blea shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police describe the shooter as a Hispanic man, 35 to 40 years old, 5 ft 7 with a stocky build. They say he has a mustache or goatee along with short curly hair, possibly wearing a yellow short sleeve button up shirt. They also believe he was driving a newer model U-haul pick-up truck. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

2. Today, you will likely see flags at half-staff throughout the state to honor former New Mexico U.S. Senator Pete Domenici. Domenici died Wednesday morning of complications from abdominal surgery at age 85. There will be a viewing and rosary at Our Lady of Fatima on Friday evening. Saturday morning, a funeral service will be held at the church. On Saturday afternoon, a public celebration of Senator Domenici’s life will be held at Isotopes Stadium at 3 p.m.

3.Temperatures will be cooler for most of New Mexico this afternoon. The cold front that brought showers and the clouds to the state on Thursday has pushed farther to the east.

4. New policies are in place at APS this morning to make sure every student gets the same lunch. New Mexico was the first to outlaw school lunch shaming. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the APS board policy committee voted to approve a policy to comply with the Hunger Free Students Bill of Rights Act. It prohibits schools from publicly identifying or stigmatizing children with unpaid cafeteria bills by giving them a cheese sandwich in place of hot food.

5. Soon, you won’t have to drive far to get a Laguna Burger. The restaurant known for its delicious green chile cheeseburgers is building a location in Albuquerque near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. This will be the first location in the city.

Morning’s Top Stories