Saying goodbye is bittersweet at the Junior Livestock Auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For a lot of young New Mexicans, the State Fair isn’t just about rides and food. It’s something they work all year for, and Friday the fruit of their labors was the Junior Livestock Auction.

All their hard work paid off, but it’s a bittersweet moment for some.

It’s Christopher Turner’s third year at the New Mexico State Fair.

The Santa Fe County teen showed off his pride and joy, an impact lamb he’s been prepping since April.

“This is my lamb, his name is Tom Petty,” said Christopher.

The Junior Livestock Auction is something Christopher and other young participants work hard towards every year. From pigs to cows, there’s no shortage of animals for people to bid on.

For Christopher and little Tom Petty, it took months of hard work to build up to this day.

“We’ll try getting them out, working them, walking them, sitting them up. Then every other day we’ll blow their legs and walk them on a treadmill,” said Christopher.

All of that hard work paid off as Christopher went home with $3,500 and a sweet title to show for his work.

“He won reserved grand champion lamb and at county fair he got champion lamb so I feel the work I put in has come to his placing,” said Christopher.

Even though he is proud of his accomplishments, it was tough to say goodbye.

“I’ve put so much time into him, and work with him a long time. I pretty much raised him up,” he said. “It’s kind of sad letting him go,” said Christopher.

If Tom Petty could understand him, Christopher says he would want him to know one thing.

“I’d probably tell him that he did a good job, and I’m happy. I’m proud of him, and that it was a good time having him,” he said.

This is a big deal for these kids, and there’s a lot of money flying around at these auctions. A little boy sold a cow for $25,000 during the auction.