Press conference called about officer-involved shooting in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – More information will become available Friday afternoon regarding an officer-involved shooting in Farmington last month.

Authorities are calling a press conference.

A San Juan County Sherriff’s Deputy pulled over a truck believed to be connected to a number of burglaries.

A State Police Officer providing back-up went to cuff the 26-year-old William Wilson, a passenger in the truck.

Police say Wilson pulled out a gun and shot the officer.

The bullet went through his badge and lodged in his bullet-proof vest.

The officer and the deputy fired back at Wilson, killing him.

The press conference is slated for 1:30 p.m.

