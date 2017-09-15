Press conference called about officer-involved shooting in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – More information will become available Friday afternoon regarding an officer-involved shooting in Farmington last month.
Authorities are calling a press conference.
A San Juan County Sherriff’s Deputy pulled over a truck believed to be connected to a number of burglaries.
A State Police Officer providing back-up went to cuff the 26-year-old William Wilson, a passenger in the truck.
Police say Wilson pulled out a gun and shot the officer.
The bullet went through his badge and lodged in his bullet-proof vest.
The officer and the deputy fired back at Wilson, killing him.
The press conference is slated for 1:30 p.m.
KRQE New 13 will provide updates as they become available.