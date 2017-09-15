Police release description of suspect involved in Texas & Zuni shooting

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Police have released the victim’s name as well as a detailed description of the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Southeast Albuquerque Thursday night.

Albuquerque Police say the victim of the shooting is 41-year-old David Blea.

Police are now asking for the public’s help finding the suspect who they say shot and killed that man.

They describe him as a Hispanic man who is 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches with a stocky build.

They say he has a mustache or goatee along with short curly hair and that’s he’s possibly wearing a yellow short sleeve button up shirt.

They also believe he was driving a newer model U-Haul pickup truck with U-Haul lettering on the sides.

Police were called out to the 200 block of Texas SE near the intersection of Zuni and Texas on Thursday night around 7 p.m.

Police say when they got there they say they found David Blea with a possible gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

It was deemed a full violent crimes call out where police worked well into the night trying to piece together what led to this deadly shooting.

As they continue their investigation, they are asking for anyone with information to call Crimestoppers. Calls will be kept anonymous.