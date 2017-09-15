No prison time under plea agreement for teacher accused of sexual abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Public Schools teacher accused of sexually abusing a female relative will not go to prison.

Kenneth Jehle pleaded no contest Friday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Under a plea agreement, the sex abuse charges were dropped.

The victim had said Jehle touched her and made her watch him touch himself at his Albuquerque home.

Under the plea agreement, Jehle received four-and-a-half years probation.

Last month, a jury found Jehle not guilty in a separate case alleging he molested a student when he was a teacher at Taft Middle School.

