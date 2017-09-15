NFL seeks quick action to get Elliott suspension reinstated

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) escapes a tackle attempt by New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to move quickly on its request to overrule a judge’s injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The league filed an emergency motion with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday, even though a federal judge in Texas hasn’t ruled on a request to put the injunction on hold while an appeal is pursued.

The request asks the court to rule on the NFL’s motion to suspend U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s injunction as early as Tuesday, the start of the practice week before the Cowboys’ third game against Arizona. Elliott played in the season opener and will be eligible Sunday at Denver under Mazzant’s injunction.

