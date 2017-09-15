New York artist paints murals to save endangered birds

By Published:

NEW YORK, NY (KRQE) – Parts of New York City are looking a little more colorful thanks to some local artists.

Andres Alvarez is working to save endangered birds in the most unexpected way.

The Warbler is one of nearly 80 birds decorating store fronts and buildings throughout Harlem.

The murals are part of a mission by the National Audubon Society to raise awareness about more than 300 birds at greater risk of extinction.

“Within the next century, fully half of all North American bird species will see their ranges shrink or shift nearly 50 percent,” says Mark Jannot of the National Audubon Society.

The project is hoping to bring art to this community and give new life to the birds.

 

