Men arrested after allegedly leading deputies on 2 chases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody accused of leading deputies on two different chases.

It all started Thursday night when Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at an auto auction yard in the South Valley.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies watched two men try to hitch a camper to a semi while someone was waiting in a flatbed truck.

When a deputy pulled his gun, the driver of the flatbed, 51-year-old John Brumett, took off, almost hitting the deputy and other deputies’ vehicles.

The driver of the semi then took off, too.

Deputies say Brumett led them on a chase, crashing into cars along the way before he was arrested.

Deputies found the semi at Second Street and Woodward where they arrested the passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Shook. The driver of the semi got away.

Deputies say the flatbed truck was recently stolen from Amarillo. The semi was stolen at the auto auction yard.