ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roswell man at an Allsups back in May.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office says they rushed to the store on Main Street, finding Robert Stotts Jr. had been shot after getting into a fight in the store.

He later died from the wound.

The Sheriff’s Office now says they have arrested Frank Anthony Montoya Jr., charging him with murder.

He has also been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm into a licensed liquor establishment.