John’s Friday Evening Forecast

The weekend will be off to a very nice start with drier air continuing to work into the state. Isolated showers will be possible over the Gila, with slightly better coverage over the southeast. Temperatures will run just a few degrees above average Saturday afternoon. Another cold front will move into the state from the northeast on Sunday, helping to enhance showers central and east Sunday afternoon.

Some tropical moisture will move south of the state toward the middle of next week. We could see a slightly better chance of showers across the far southern edge of New Mexico. A trough drops closer to the state late next week, ushering more cool air for next weekend, just in time for the start of fall.