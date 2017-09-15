In The Kitchen: David Ruiz and Duke It Out

Chef David Ruiz, from Pueblo Harvest Cafe in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to make Pueblo Eggs Benedict and talk about the Duke It Out Challenge.

Their version of the eggs benedict is a Native twist on an old classic.

Recipe:

Green chile cheese bread

Shoulder bacon

Spam

Poached eggs

Red chile hollandaise sauce

The Duke It Out Challenge is on Wednesday, September 27th at Builders Source Appliance.

For more information, visit their website.

