In The Kitchen: David Ruiz and Duke It Out

By Published:

Chef David Ruiz, from Pueblo Harvest Cafe in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to make Pueblo Eggs Benedict and talk about the Duke It Out Challenge.

Their version of the eggs benedict is a Native twist on an old classic.

Recipe: 

  • Green chile cheese bread
  • Shoulder bacon
  • Spam
  • Poached eggs
  • Red chile hollandaise sauce

The Duke It Out Challenge is on Wednesday, September 27th at Builders Source Appliance.

For more information, visit their website

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s