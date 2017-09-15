Hundreds of Albuquerque students receive new shoes through KRQECares

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to your generosity, hundreds of students are sporting a new pair of shoes.

Nearly 400 students at Apache Elementary received shoes, socks, books, backpacks and snacks Friday morning as part of our KRQECares program.

The shoes come from money that you have donated.

“Knowing there are people out there who don’t know them that are making this possible has really made a difference in how they’re responding,” Apache Elementary Principal Stephanie Lovato said. “They’re really excited. This has been nothing but the talk of our school community for the last several days.”

All schools getting shoes are Title 1, which means they have a high number of underprivileged students.