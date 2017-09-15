Folds of Honor answers call to help families of fallen or disabled veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Families suffering the loss or disability of a loved one in the line of duty can get help from the volunteer-based Rio Grande Patriots, which vows to “leave no military family behind.”

The Rio Grande Patriots are a group of volunteers who have banded together to help veterans and their families through raising money for the Folds of Honor Foundation.

The Folds of Honor Foundation supports military families that have a lost or disabled family member by providing secondary and post-secondary scholarships.

Upcoming fundraisers:

Friday, September 22: The Patriot Shootout Golf Tournament at Isleta

Saturday, September 23: Folds of Honor Patriot Gala at Sandia Resort

To learn more about these events or the organization, visit their website.