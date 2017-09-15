Feds announce $62 million for Navajo water pipeline

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Interior says it’s awarded a nearly $62 million contract for construction of a water pipeline between two northwestern New Mexico communities.

The pipeline is part of the greater Navajo-Gallup Water Supply project, which has been in the works for several years in an effort to get running water to rural and tribal communities that don’t have it.

The contract for a Roanoke, Texas, company will include 28 miles of pipeline between Naschitti and Twin Lakes. Construction is scheduled to start in January and end in March 2020.

The overall project aims to create a sustainable water supply for Navajo Nation and Jicarilla Apache residents and Gallup. It’ll consist of 300 miles of pipeline, two water treatment plants, 19 pumping plants and several water storage tanks.