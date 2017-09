ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Bank of the West on Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at 11 a.m. at 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Ave 87102.

FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction.

They ask that anyone with information call FBI 505-889-1300

