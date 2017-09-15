Deposition rescheduled for key witness in accused cop-killer’s trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A witness in the case against accused cop-killer Davon Lymon couldn’t testify in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Savannah Garcia witnessed Lymon kill Officer Daniel Webster back in 2015.

Earlier this week, a judge agreed to hold Garcia for five days until prosecutors can record her testimony.

They worry she is a flight risk and will not show up for trial.

Friday afternoon, however, her deposition was rescheduled because Lymon’s public defender did not show up.

The judge agreed to keep Garcia in custody until Tuesday so prosecutors can try again.