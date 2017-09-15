Convicted teen killer due in court Friday for beating case arraignment

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A notorious teen killer will step back into the courtroom Friday.

Mitchell Overhand spent decades behind bars after being convicted of murdering his parents when he was just 16 years old.

Last month, he found himself locked up again, accused of kidnapping and beating a man over drug money.

In early September, he was indicted by a grand jury on charges including kidnapping, aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

The beating case sparked an investigation into the disappearance of John Soyka who is believed to be dead and has been missing for weeks.

The beating victim told police, Overhand, along with Chase Smotherman and his girlfriend Mariah Ferry forced him to look at a picture of his friend Soyka during the beating. Soyka appeared to be dead and sexually mutilated.

In late August, police arrested another person, Jose Torrez, who they say told them Soyka was beaten and dismembered in his garage.

Torrez is charged with aiding a felon.

Overhand is in jail currently held on no bond.

Friday morning, Overhand is scheduled for his arraignment.

 

