Community Calendar: La Montanita Organic Chile Roast

By Published:

Lea Quale, Marketing and Communications Director, and Sydney Forestal, Yoga Guru, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the La Montanita Co-op Organic Chile Roast.

This family-friendly event will include yoga with Sydney and her piglet Barbie, live music from The Porter Draw and of course organic chile roasting.

It is happening on Saturday, September 16 from 11a.m. through 3 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

 

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-op

