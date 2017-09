CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly three weeks after a gunman opened fire at Clovis Carver Public Library, the doors are back open.

Nathaniel Joett is accused of killing two library employees and injuring four others.

City officials say the wanted to reopen the library to make sure a place that brought so much joy continues to do so.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Community members say the opening of the library symbolizes progress.