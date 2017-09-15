Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures will be cooler for most of New Mexico this afternoon. The cold front that brought showers and the clouds to the state on Thursday has pushed farther to the east. Behind the cold front, skies will clear out today and temperatures will reach seasonable, mid-September highs to finish out the week. Temps will be in the 70s across northern New Mexico with highs in the 80s across central portions. The Southeast will continue to feel the 90s this afternoon to finish up the week. The best chance for showers this afternoon will be across southern and eastern New Mexico.

