Carlsbad rejects payment agreement from county government

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Carlsbad officials rebuffed a county agreement that pays for services provided to residents outside city limits.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports city councilors voted on Tuesday to reject and renegotiate Eddy County’s purchase services agreement with the city.

The agreement gives county residents access to the city’s public library, senior centers, museums, public buildings and emergency services.

The county, which encompasses the southeastern New Mexico city, reduced its budget for agreement by more than half this year, citing losses in tax revenue.

Councilor Wesley Carter says the city also struggles with budget shortfalls, but it maintains services for its residents. He suggested fees could be assessed to residents if county officials do not pay more.

County spokeswoman Gay West says the county was not notified of a renegotiation.