Carlsbad rejects payment agreement from county government

By Published:
WIPP, Carlsbad, NM (KRQE News 13)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Carlsbad officials rebuffed a county agreement that pays for services provided to residents outside city limits.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports city councilors voted on Tuesday to reject and renegotiate Eddy County’s purchase services agreement with the city.

The agreement gives county residents access to the city’s public library, senior centers, museums, public buildings and emergency services.

The county, which encompasses the southeastern New Mexico city, reduced its budget for agreement by more than half this year, citing losses in tax revenue.

Councilor Wesley Carter says the city also struggles with budget shortfalls, but it maintains services for its residents. He suggested fees could be assessed to residents if county officials do not pay more.

County spokeswoman Gay West says the county was not notified of a renegotiation.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s