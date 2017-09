ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuqurque Police Officers were called to the bike trail at Richmond and Candelaria around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased person suffering from an unknown type of wound.

This investigation was made a Violent Crimes Callout.

Little information is known at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.