Balloon Fiesta 2017 to feature new special shapes, old favorites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is just three weeks away, and this year along with some new special shapes, you’ll also notice a baby boom.

“Usually we try to get 10 or 12 that haven’t been here each year,” a Balloon Fiesta spokesperson said.

Always a huge draw, Balloon Fiesta’s special shapes club will have some new members this year, and babies seem to be the trend.

There’s a baby in a beanie sucking on a pacifier, and an infant on wheels dropping his bottle.

Puddles and Splash — the Fiesta’s British guests — are also expected to bring a little one with them.

Keeping with the theme of England, a queen’s guard will protect the skies over Balloon Fiesta.

Of course, there always has to be a couple of new guests from the animal kingdom — an armadillo and a hedgehog.

For the thrill-seekers out there, the Dutch are giving us a racing bike.

Then there’s Bill Vampire, who probably shouldn’t fly during the day.

After taking a break last year, the bumble bee family will also be back. Crowd favorites Darth Vadar and Yoda will also return.

