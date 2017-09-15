APS policy puts an end to school lunch shaming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes are coming to lunches at Albuquerque Public Schools after the district crafted new policies to ban school lunch shaming.

According to the Albuquerque Jornal, the APS Policy Committee voted to approve a policy to comply with the Hunger Free Bill of Rights Act.

It prohibits schools from publically identifying or stigmatizing children with unpaid cafeteria bills.

The State Law took effect this summer.

Previously, students with unpaid accounts received a cheese sandwich in place of hot food.

Now every child in New Mexico will get the same meal.

