ABQ To Do Crew: Albuquerque Weekend Events

Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to run down Albuquerque’s weekend events.

In celebration of the KiMo’s 90th anniversary “The General” will show on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the historic theater. As a flashback to movie prices in 1927, the year the KiMo opened, tickets are only 50 cents with free popcorn and water.

The Real Matt Jones will be playing at Prairie Star Restaurant at the Santa Ana Golf Club as part of their Music on the Patio series. This local group will play alt-country and new country music on Friday, September 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

La Familia Growers Market continues this Friday, September 16 from 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta South Valley Gateway Park.

