ABQ To Do Crew: Albuquerque Weekend Events

By Published:

Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to run down Albuquerque’s weekend events.

In celebration of the KiMo’s 90th anniversary “The General” will show on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the historic theater. As a flashback to movie prices in 1927, the year the KiMo opened, tickets are only 50 cents with free popcorn and water.

The Real Matt Jones will be playing at Prairie Star Restaurant at the Santa Ana Golf Club as part of their Music on the Patio series. This local group will play alt-country and new country music on Friday, September 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

La Familia Growers Market continues this Friday, September 16 from 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta South Valley Gateway Park.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s