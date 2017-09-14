Woodcarvers showcase talents at New Mexico State Fair

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is fun for the whole family, but it’s also time for people to showcase their talents.

In the Creative and Home Arts building, you’ll find a talented group turning out masterpieces using wood.

“It’s all different. Simple things don’t take very long — a few hours,” woodcarver Mary Berfesford said.

Anyone under 18 can also enter the youth division.

If you or your child is interested in learning the craft, you can stop by the Creative and Home Arts building at 10 a.m. any day of the fair.

