ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials are investigating after a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the home in the 1100 block of Yerba SW when they arrived just before 4 p.m.

An unconscious female was found inside the home and taken to UNM-Hospital in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished within three minutes.

The cause is currently under investigation.