SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wild and exotic animal acts will no longer be allowed in Santa Fe.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe City Council and mayor voted 8-1 Wednesday night to approve an amendment to the city’s animal welfare ordinance.

The ordinance will now prevent the animal acts within the city limits.

Circuses will not be banned but any act using elephants, tigers and bears that perform for entertainment will be.