Video shows confrontation with man accused of harassing wildlife

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows why a Roswell man was charged with harassing wildlife.

A resident spotted 28-year-old Enrico Amaya riding an ATV with a young woman chasing after a herd of pronghorn.

The man says he saw the antelope in the road breathing heavily from the chase. He then confronted Amaya.

Amaya was wearing a GoPro at the time. Game and Fish officers later found that video at his home.

They didn’t just get one report of Amaya doing this, either. They found several Facebook posts of neighbors complaining and people identifying that Amaya was behind it.

Amaya pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $170.