Tyler Torano comes from behind to win the New Mexico Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Torano has his first professional win after edging the field by two strokes at the New Mexico Open. Torano’s final round 7 under 65 left him at 18 under par overall and $14,000 richer. Torano says he will share the money with his parents who helped him in pursuing his golf dream of becoming a professional. Nyasha Mauchaza and Daniel Meirnicki finished at 16 under par and tied for second.

Meirnicki and Torano came to the final hole of the tournament tied at 17 under par. Mauchaza, playing in the same group was a stroke back at 16 under. Meirnicki got in trouble when he misfired and created an unplayable ball for himself. He lost a stroke on the hole while Torano fired a long birdie putt right into the cup. It was a hard fought victory for Torano who trailed by as much as four strokes on the day.

“Just been grinding,” said Torano. “I play on the PGA tour Latino America. It just hasn’t been our way. You know just got to keep on grinding in this game and get a couple of breaks. I was fortunate enough to put a good round together today.”

Torano finished with six birdies on the back nine. None of those birdies were more important than the last, which sealed his victory.

“I knew I was trying to lag it up there and get right speed,” said Torano. “It was a pretty straight putt, nothing much in to it and I was just worried about the speed and fortunate for it to go in.”