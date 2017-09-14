Two Albuquerque elementary schools surrounded by speeders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two back to back elementary schools, Edward Gonzales and Helen Cordero, are dealing with a continuous speeding problem.

“Just a bunch of people speeding through, trying to get through here fast,” said Veronica Segura, whose daughter is in kindergarten.

“I live on 90th and a car just passed by really fast. My son is 4 years old and that’s not right,” said Lizabeth Santana, another parent.

Parents say people fly down all four streets that surround the schools, Tower Road, Eucariz Avenue, 86th Street and 90th Street.

On all the roads, there are flashing ‘School Zone’ signs to try and get drivers to slow down.

“Sometimes [people] even [speed] through the school zones when the lights are on,” said Segura.

Some parents think speed bumps are the solution.

“They do have to slow down for the speed bumps,” said Segura.

However, only two of the four roads that surround the school are eligible for speed bumps. Tower Road and 86th Street are ‘too large’ of roads to qualify for speed bumps.

If parents want speed bumps on the qualifying roads, 90th Street and Eucariz Avenue, they can start an application through the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development.

Other parents think it’s up to the Albuquerque Police Department to make sure people are obeying the speed limit on all of those roads.

“We need a cop,” said Santana.

Parents were saying the same thing back in May, which is when two separate street races were caught on camera in the area.

APD spokesperson, Officer Tanner Tixier says, “We are aware of the issues of speeding in that area and we believe they are connected to ongoing issues at Tower Park. Officers have been working to address these concerns and take enforcement action, and will continue to do so.”

Parents hope they see an increase in patrol cars searching for speeders before someone gets hurt.

“Just slow down. Our kids are out here,” said Segura.