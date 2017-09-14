State Personnel Office holds rapid hire event Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is hiring now that the economy is looking up.

The State Personnel Office has announced a rapid hire event.

Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the State Personnel Office in Santa Fe.

Nine state agencies will be there interviewing for human resource positions based in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

Agencies like CYFD, Department of Health and the New Mexico DOT are expected to be there.

Right now New Mexico employs about 18,000 people at agencies overseen by the governor.