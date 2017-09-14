State Fair’s glass blowing exhibit offers unique art pieces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s your chance to buy some unique art at the State Fair.

The glass blowing exhibit will be at the fair until Friday afternoon.

One of the artists says they fire-up the portable ovens to 2,000-degrees. Then they melt the glass, and shape it with a metal pipe.

They are making everything from vases and plates to animal figures. Each one unique, but all part of tradition.

“It’s a part of the Native American glass blowing movement right now, and it’s important to keep these types of artistic traditions going and other exciting mediums like glass,” glass blower Ira Lujan said.

If you want to check out the glass blowing, you can get into the fair for just $2 until 5 p.m. Thursday if you bring at least two non-perishable food items.