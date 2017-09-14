September 14th Morning Rush: State mourns death of longest serving New Mexico U.S. Senator Pete Domenici

1. The state is mourning the death of New Mexico’s longest serving senator, Pete Domenici. He died at the age of 85 at UNM Hospital Wednesday where he had been recovering from abdominal surgery. Hours later he was honored on the Senate floor in Washington D.C. Domenici served 36 years in the U.S. Senate. A rosary is planned at Our Lady of Fatima in Albuquerque for Friday and his funeral is set for Saturday. Domenici survived by his wife and eight children.

2. A physician’s assistant has been arrested for the second time for a sex crime involving a minor. James Beverly is expected to face a judge Friday. The state is now asking the judge to hold James Beverly behind bars on no bond until trial for this case. BCSO is asking any other victims to come forward. Beverly was convicted of a sex crime with a minor before but deputies say after he did time for the crime. A judge agreed to overturn the conviction based on a technicality. The department of public safety told him he did not have to register as a sex offender in New Mexico.

3. A cold front is going to bring a chance at scattered storms and more seasonable temperatures to parts of the state today.

4.A GoFundMe account for a New Mexico deputy has raised more than $4,000 so far. Torrance County Deputy Donald Fulfer was diagnosed with kidney disease about 20 years ago. Two months ago he started dialysis and soon he’ll need a kidney. His medical bills are piling up so the community is helping it now.

5. A New Mexico 8th grade Social Studies teacher is one of ten finalists in the running for the National History Teacher of The Year Award. Randy Martin was recently selected as the 2017 New Mexico History Teacher of The Year, which put him in the running for the national title. Teachers are selected on their creativity, imagination in the classroom and their use of items like documents, artifacts, historic sites, or music. He uses his passion for music in his lesson plans. The winner will be selected in October.

