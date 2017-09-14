Santa Fe teacher accused of wrong way DWI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police tried to stop a wrong way driver on a busy highway but couldn’t do it in time to prevent a head on collision.

The driver who caused it all is a teacher, but you wonder if he’ll ever learn his lesson.

Just before 10 p.m. on a Friday night in April, New Mexico State Police spotted a pickup truck heading the wrong way on Highway 84/285 near the Buffalo Thunder exit, between Santa Fe and Espanola.

The officer follows along the other side of the highway, hoping to somehow stop him, but it’s too late. The Toyota Tacoma slams head on into a Volkswagen Passat.

According to the police report, it was Anthony Dorame in that truck. When the officer finally makes a U-Turn to get back to the crash scene, he finds the 41-year-old teacher pinned under his own truck.

The officer quickly turns his attention to the pair of 18-year-old women he hit in the VW.

The driver is trapped behind the wheel, the front end of the car smashed in toward the passenger seat.

The women cried for help as police and firefighters worked to get them out.

Firefighters had to use a chainsaw to get the driver out.

Both women would end up in intensive care, but would survive. Witnesses then told police what they saw happened.

Police say they found a bottle of whiskey in Anthony Dorame’s truck. He already had two DWI convictions before this crash, and a DWI arrest back in 2015.

He’s now charged with two counts of causing great bodily harm while driving drunk.

Dorame is listed as a science teacher at the Santa Fe Indian School. He’s now on house arrest awaiting trial, but he’s allowed to go to work.